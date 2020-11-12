Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

DEA opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.21 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $148,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $351,996.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,750 shares of company stock worth $1,256,425. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,699,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,005,000 after purchasing an additional 616,367 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,952,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,387,000 after purchasing an additional 235,933 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,159,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,926,000 after purchasing an additional 70,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,801,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 41,190 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

