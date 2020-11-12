(EBC) (NYSE:EBC) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of (EBC) (NYSE:EBC) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on (EBC) in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on (EBC) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on (EBC) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EBC opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. (EBC) has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $13.19.

