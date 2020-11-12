EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Santander upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

EDPFY stock opened at $54.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.62.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

