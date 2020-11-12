Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $19,043.03 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 227 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total value of $19,043.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,336.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EW opened at $80.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average is $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

