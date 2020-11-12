Eight Capital Raises Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$17.75

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) had its target price upped by Eight Capital from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) stock opened at C$11.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.79. Lundin Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$5.82 and a one year high of C$13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -16.28.

In other Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 200,000 shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.31 per share, with a total value of C$2,262,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,396,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,738,624.56.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

