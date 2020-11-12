Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,358 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $119.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.02. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,167,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $764,680.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,620.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 572,834 shares of company stock valued at $72,316,595. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.11.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

