Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LLY. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $144.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $111.00 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.48.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 153.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 79.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

