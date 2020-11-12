Elizabeth Segovia Sells 6,059 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Stock

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $84,341.28.

Elizabeth Segovia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Elizabeth Segovia sold 10,541 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $158,115.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $14.22 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECOM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

