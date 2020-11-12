EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Receives $66.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

EME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. State Street Corp grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,889,000 after buying an additional 34,260 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 213,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after buying an additional 27,073 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

EME stock opened at $80.37 on Monday. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $91.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.50.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.57%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

