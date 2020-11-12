Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,307 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $13,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,121,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after acquiring an additional 106,665 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 42.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.6% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 57,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. Citigroup raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.16.

ENB opened at $30.47 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6167 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

