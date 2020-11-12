Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) PT Lowered to $53.00 at TD Securities

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENB. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Enbridge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.16.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $30.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.6167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Enbridge by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,343,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,021,000 after acquiring an additional 713,571 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 123,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the third quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 150,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

