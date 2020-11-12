Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) and Ellomay Capital (NYSE:ELLO) Head to Head Analysis

Ellomay Capital (NYSE:ELLO) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ellomay Capital alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ellomay Capital and Enel Generación Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellomay Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ellomay Capital and Enel Generación Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellomay Capital 89.37% 10.14% 3.31% Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67%

Volatility and Risk

Ellomay Capital has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of Ellomay Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ellomay Capital and Enel Generación Chile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellomay Capital $21.31 million 17.51 $13.53 million N/A N/A Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.34 $274.88 million N/A N/A

Enel Generación Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Ellomay Capital.

Summary

Ellomay Capital beats Enel Generación Chile on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns five photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp. It also operates a dual-fuel power plant with an installed capacity of approximately 860 MWp in the vicinity of Ashkelon, Israel; and engages in the construction of a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel. In addition, the company develops anaerobic digestion plants with a green gas production capacity of approximately 375 Nm3/h in Goor and 475 Nm3/h in Oude Tonge, the Netherlands. Further, it is involved in the construction of a PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of TalavÃ¡n, CÃ¡ceres, Spain. The company was formerly known as NUR Macroprinters Ltd. and changed its name to Ellomay Capital Ltd. in April 2008. Ellomay Capital Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Enel Generación Chile Company Profile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.