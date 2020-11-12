Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 107.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 899.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 344,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 309,720 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $57,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 25.9% in the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.0% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ET opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.82.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

