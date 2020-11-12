Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.56. Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 208,823 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,093,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$601,613.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.68.

The firm has a market cap of $90.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.70.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$194.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$179.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

