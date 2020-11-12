Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

NYSE:EVC opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.16.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 616,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 128,697 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 400,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 89,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 466,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entravision Communications (EVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.