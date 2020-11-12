Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Equitable by 36.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Equitable by 5.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Equitable by 103.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Equitable by 114.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of EQH opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.