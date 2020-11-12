Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

EQBK has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Equity Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson cut Equity Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet cut Equity Bancshares from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equity Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $295.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $31.91.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.65 million. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen purchased 2,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $33,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,184,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 110,458 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,799,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 225,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

