Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Raised to $68.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.74.

Shares of EQR opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $87.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

