Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $51.52, but opened at $59.42. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Equity Residential shares last traded at $59.49, with a volume of 52 shares changing hands.

EQR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.74.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 103.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 24.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average is $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Company Profile (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.