Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $768.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

