Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) PT Raised to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s previous close.

ESNT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.42. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Essent Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Essent Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Essent Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Essent Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.