Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESS. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $246.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.07 and its 200-day moving average is $225.08. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $329.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.47.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

