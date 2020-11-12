Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Upgraded at Mizuho

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a $280.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $235.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.47.

ESS stock opened at $246.75 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $329.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.07 and its 200-day moving average is $225.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,450,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,792,000 after acquiring an additional 336,057 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,562,000 after acquiring an additional 107,350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,188,000 after acquiring an additional 101,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,188,000 after acquiring an additional 80,149 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

