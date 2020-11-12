Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETCMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th.

OTCMKTS ETCMY opened at $2.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

