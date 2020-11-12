Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, EVK-001, is in late stage clinical testing which is intended for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. Evoke Pharma, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

EVOK has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Evoke Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $90.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.84. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $6.06.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoke Pharma will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

