Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Trading Up 9.7% After Dividend Announcement

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 146,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 149,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

