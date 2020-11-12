Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.89.

Shares of EXPE opened at $119.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $130.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $535,642.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,085 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

