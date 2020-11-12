EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 452.45% and a negative net margin of 229.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

