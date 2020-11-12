Family Firm Inc. Has $296,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Family Firm Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 99.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after buying an additional 1,577,704 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,716,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 86.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,444,000 after buying an additional 700,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,067,000 after buying an additional 607,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $277.75 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $298.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.78 and its 200 day moving average is $262.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

