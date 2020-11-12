Fang (SFUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.85 million during the quarter. Fang had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of Fang stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fang has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $35.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Fang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

