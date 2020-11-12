FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FFG. Sidoti cut FBL Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised FBL Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on FBL Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of FFG stock opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.88. FBL Financial Group has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.35). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities research analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FBL Financial Group news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $51,910.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,411.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $187,000. State Street Corp increased its position in FBL Financial Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,272,000 after buying an additional 25,209 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in FBL Financial Group by 73.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in FBL Financial Group by 37.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in FBL Financial Group by 69.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

