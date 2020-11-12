Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248,846 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 300,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,408,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $25.72 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

