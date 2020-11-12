Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires New Shares in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HERO. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,589,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,485,000 after purchasing an additional 399,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,954,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 344.7% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 119,701 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,086,000.

Shares of HERO opened at $26.45 on Thursday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20.

