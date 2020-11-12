Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 98.5% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,114 shares of company stock worth $9,216,128. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $202.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.19. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.31 and a 1 year high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

