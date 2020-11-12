Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,814 shares of company stock worth $467,922 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

