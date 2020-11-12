Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 112 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Xilinx by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $364,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,648 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $331,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,401 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,449,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xilinx by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $189,553,000 after purchasing an additional 391,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Xilinx by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $427,648,000 after purchasing an additional 362,539 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.32. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 45.37%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

