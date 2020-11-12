Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys New Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 142.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 113,505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in DraftKings by 41.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 310,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after buying an additional 91,214 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in DraftKings by 231.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 38,805 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 18.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $442,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $41.64 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

