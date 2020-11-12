Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 755 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $995,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,643.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $1,611,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 45.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.21.

NYSE:GWW opened at $403.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $411.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,647,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $29,715,837 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

