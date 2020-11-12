Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,398,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

IXN stock opened at $274.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.10. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $155.91 and a 12 month high of $283.39.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

