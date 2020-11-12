Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 85,044.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,259,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 31,222,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,157,000 after acquiring an additional 50,195 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,047,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,450,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 694.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,017,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 617,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85.

