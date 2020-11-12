Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $320.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.18 and a 200-day moving average of $291.23. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

