Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,410,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,379,000 after acquiring an additional 82,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,805,000 after acquiring an additional 37,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after acquiring an additional 91,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $316.01 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $175.25 and a 12 month high of $331.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.92.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

