Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 646,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 95,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 38,024 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,601,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,569,000 after acquiring an additional 64,515 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $39.68 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19.

