Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 1.18% of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

RNDM opened at $50.03 on Thursday. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14.

