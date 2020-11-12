Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $262,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 86,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,221,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 135,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $65.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.