Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $297,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 24,024 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 91,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $26.48 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $30.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.