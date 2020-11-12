Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $309,000 Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 24.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 17.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $352,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,784.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $72,440.16. Insiders sold 14,976 shares of company stock worth $519,510 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 2.02. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $39.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 46.57% and a negative net margin of 404.88%. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

