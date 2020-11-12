Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $337,000 Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Etsy were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Etsy by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,413,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,769,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $8,632,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $52,852.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,975 shares of company stock valued at $48,764,683 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $130.59 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $154.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.45.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.