Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.35% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $9,133,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $3,833,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $2,446,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 179.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 104,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 67,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $938,000.

Shares of FUMB opened at $20.13 on Thursday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $21.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14.

