Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,899,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,291 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $62,122,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 33.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,797,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 364.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,031,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $66.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

